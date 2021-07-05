Southern Minnesota officer shoots and kills armed individual

MINNEAPOLIS – An officer in Olivia, Minnesota shot and killed a person the police department said was armed during an “altercation” in an alley early Sunday morning.

According to the department, the “armed individual” confronted the officer.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital but died there.

The department did not identify the officer or the person who was shot.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.