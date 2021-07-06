NDSU’s Phoenix Sproles Taking Full Advantage NIL Freedom

The Bison wide receiver already has a few endorsement deals in place with more in the works

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – When the NCAA lifted a restriction that prevented student-athletes from profiting off of their name, image, and likeness, Pheonix Sproles wasted no time cashing in.

The rising senior has at least five different endorsement ventures he’s been a part of so far. The rising senior Wide Receiver mentioned that he had inquiries going back a little while but couldn’t do anything because of the rules. The second it went away, he went to work, revisiting those Instagram DMs. And he’s still got more in the pipeline. The Minnesota native just joined the popular customized video message site, Cameo, where he charged $26. Sproles knows how important this kind of freedom is for student athletes.

“I think it’s very important,” Sproles said. “I know here in North Dakota with NDSU and UND, we got a really big fanbase. Fans love our sports teams so I think being an athlete here in North Dakota, we benefit from the fans really being invested in our sports. We’ve done really well with Football here so I know our fans definitely have our backs and I know they’re going to support us as athletes and I just can’t wait to see what opportunities become of it.”