North Dakota National Guard heading to southern border

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota National Guard is being sent to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company (Multi-Role Bridge) will mobilize about 125 soldiers to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“We are deeply grateful for the courageous men and women of the North Dakota National Guard and their readiness to protect our great state and nation when needed,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “We have monitored the ongoing crisis at the southern border and have responded to the request by sending North Dakota National Guard Soldiers to support the efforts to secure our border.”

National Guard spokesman Bill Prokopyk says it’s still not clear what the North Dakota soldiers will be doing or where they will be stationed. They’re expected to begin duties in the early fall.

Currently, the North Dakota National Guard has nearly 375 Soldiers and Airmen mobilized. About 70 Soldiers are on duty in the Washington, DC area. Additionally about 75 Airmen are mobilized overseas to various locations.