Fargo Police promotes bike safety with Silver Lining Creamery

FARGO, N.D, (KVRR) –Downtown bicyclists and skateboarders could be in for a treat as they may be eligible for free ice cream.

The Fargo Police Department is partnering with Silver Lining Creamery to promote bike safety.

Anyone found walking their bike or carrying their skateboard on the sidewalk on Broadway between NP Avenue to 6th Avenue North will be rewarded with a coupon for a free scoop of ice cream.

“We’re looking at trying to educate everybody on walking, using the sidewalks for the purpose and for the safety aspect. When people are coming out of a business we don’t want them to feel like they have to look both ways before exiting a business,” Fargo Police Department Downtown Resources Officer Dean Jordheim said.

The initiative was inspired by the I Got Caught safety helmet campaign which rewards local youth for wearing their safety helmets.