Minnesota DNR: No wolf season until 2022 at soonest

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it won’t consider holding a wolf hunting or trapping season until 2022 at the earliest.

The agency said that it’s taking longer than expected to update its 20-year-old wolf management plan, and it’s now expected to be done by March.

President Donald Trump’s administration in November ended Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves in most of the United States, leaving states and tribes in charge of overseeing the animals.

Some states moved quickly to change hunting and trapping rules. Minnesota last held wolf seasons from 2012-14.