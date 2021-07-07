Moorhead Police investigate shooting

400 block 7th Street South, Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) –Moorhead police are investigating a shooting at a Moorhead neighborhood.

A shooting around 4:30 a.m. had Moorhead Police responding to the 400 block of 7th Street South.

“I was in bed and I could hear outside because my windows were open and I heard three pops and I came down stairs and I called 911. It was pretty dark and Nobody was around.”

The call came from a nearby neighbor who says he wishes to remain anonymous.

“I just don’t need the extra hassle in case he sees my face and then he’s coming back to do something to me. I don’t want him around here. I hope they catch him and stick him away.”

When Moorhead police arrived on the scene, they located handgun ammunition casings as well as bullet holes in the house.

According to Moorhead Police, the victim stated they were letting their dog out when they were approached by a male requesting to come inside.

The victim said no and a short time later, the glass broke in a front window.

“Nobody got hurt, the only thing that happened was the girl got some glass shatter, but no big deal.”

Police are asking neighbors and nearby businesses to check their surveillance footage for a black male, between 5’6″ and 6′ feet tall, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt to help in the investigation

Anyone with information is asked to call police.