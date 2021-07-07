NDSCS breaks ground on career innovation center at its Fargo campus

"Our college, administration, staff, and faculty, we're going to create a center where all learners will be welcomed to come to learn and be trained."

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota State College of Science groundbreaking its new location for another facility at its Fargo campus.

“Our college, administration, staff, and faculty, we’re going to create a center where all learners will be welcomed to come to learn and be trained,” North Dakota State College of Science President John Richman said.

North Dakota State College of Science’s new facility will be a community center for all ages to explore different career paths.

“There will be educational opportunities for high school students. There will be college educational experiences for college-aged students. The incumbent workforce training that goes on and needs to go on will also be there. Our new American program will continue,” Richman said.

The Career Innovation Center will serve about 3,800 people each year from the Fargo region.

The 92,000 square foot facilities will focus on career fields such as Construction, IT, Health Science, Manufacturing, Engineering, Business, Liberal Arts, Transportation, and Agriculture.

“It was really meant to be inclusive. It was really meant to be flexible because the careers we have today won’t exist 10 years from now and 10 years from now there’s going to be careers we’re not talking about today. We have to have a flexible facility that allows us to change our educational and training opportunities for all learners over time,” Richman said.

The facility is opening sometime next fall at 4230 64th Avenue South Fargo. President Richman says he cannot wait to open the doors to all learners next year.

“I’ll be very happy. It’s not about me, it’s about providing the learners, all learners a greater opportunity to find their passion and their path to joy and a career they like doing,” Richman said.

The Career Innovation Center is funded through private donations, public pledges, and various grants.

You can find more information by clicking here.