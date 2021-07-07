Portland Native Azure Commits to NDSU Football

Second commitment for the class of 2022

PORTLAND, N.D — A shoutout to small town North Dakota as Portland native Kelby Azure announced his commitment to play for North Dakota State football in the fall of 2022.

The Hatton-Northwood product played mostly on the offense and defensive line along with some fullback and linebacker, however the expectation is to play tight end for the Bison depending on how much weight he can add to his frame.

Azure is excited to learn a new position and turned down offers from North Dakota, Dartmouth and Army to join NDSU. It was really the coaching staff who drew him to Fargo.

“Coming from a small town school, they’ve had a lot of success from players in those areas. They’re just good at building relationships,” Azure said. “It wasn’t just one thing they said. It was what was gained over the best few months. In the middle of last season, I had to learn fullback and middle linebacker out of the ball so I don’t think it’ll be much different than that. Going from college to high school will be a huge jump so I’ll just have to adapt and learn.”

Azure is the second commit to the 2022 class joining Velva’s Kaden Chadwick.