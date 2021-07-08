Update: BCI agents continue testimony in Pendleton trial

GRAND FORKS, ND (KVRR/KNOX) – Agents with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation continued their testimony Thursday in the murder trial of Salamah Pendleton.

The Grand Forks man is accused of shooting and killing Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte and Pendleton’s mother, Lola Moore.

The incident took place in Pendleton’s apartment in May of 2020.

Special Agent Scott Kraft told prosecutors that according to his analysis, Pendleton was responsible for the shot that killed his mother.

Another BCI agent, Jeramie Quam, said the crime scene “looked like a war zone.” Quam testified that there was blood on the floor and ceiling and an “AK-style weapon” on the floor of a bedroom.

Thursday was the seventh day of the trial and the fifth day of testimony.