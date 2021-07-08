Fargo North Sending Two Shooters to Nationals

Taylor Martin, Hunter Van Raden representing Spartans at national tournament in Michigan

FARGO, N.D. — After top five rankings in their respective classes and having qualifying totals of higher than 15, Fargo North shooters Hunter Van Raden and Taylor Martin are taking their talents to the national tournament in Mason, Michigan.

The rising seniors came from different backgrounds in the sport.

Van Raden grew up around shooting and joined the trap team as early as you’re allowed in sixth grade while Martin is still fresh to it picking it up in the eighth grade when she wanted to be part of something new.

“My entire family has been shooting forever pretty much,” Van Raden said. “I got into it when I was really young and just took off with it. It was something I enjoyed doing. If I’m not doing other sports, I’m usually out hunting or finishing.”

“I just saw all my friends doing it and thought I’d give it a try,” Martin said. “Coming from scratch, it was something that I was taught. It wasn’t natural for me. It’s just cool to make it here.”

Now that they’re on the national stage what both are looking forward to most is the chance to see new competition and how their shooting matches up with others around the country.

We’ve been shooting against basically anyone on a team and we’ve been on a team as long as they’ve been on a team,” Van Raden said. “Coming to nationals and doing it with the best of the best is super exciting.”

“I had really good coaches and teammates that would just help me with anything and I trusted what they said because they were way more knowledgeable than I was,” Martin said. “Trusting them on what they were telling me and applying that to my shooting and it apparently helped.”

Van Raden and Martin start competition on Saturday and have to make the top 400 to advance to the finals on Sunday.