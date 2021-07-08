Fargo Woman Faces Charges After Trying To Outrun Police In Wisconsin

CAMPBELL, WI — A Fargo woman is facing charges in Wisconsin after fleeing from police at speeds nearing 140 miles per hour.

Prosecutors in La Crosse County charging 36-year-old Amy Torres with felony attempting to elude an officer and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, a Campbell police officer was running radar checks on I-90 and clocked Torres traveling at 119 in a 70 zone.

She reached a speed of 137 as she fled from the officer.

The chase ended when she ran out of gas on a bridge over the Mississippi River linking Wisconsin and Minnesota.