NDSU Football Gave Barnesville’s Zenzen “That Right Feeling

Joins brother Hunter, who goes to Iowa State, as division one football player

BARNESVILLE, Minn — A second Zenzen brother is going division one. With Hunter heading into his redshirt freshman season at Iowa State, younger brother Kaden announced where his journey takes him starting in 2022 that’s closer to home at North Dakota State.

The Barnesville native spent time playing on both sides of the ball lining up at tight end and defensive end for the Trojans. Kaden said the expectation is for him to play primarily on offense for the Bison.

While his older brother helped him through the process, he wanted to carve his own path and after attending a football camp it made all the difference.

“I went to all these camps and NDSU that was my best experience,” Zenzen said. “These coaches they became close with me and I got really close with them. I know some players who are at NDSU right now and so it all was put together. It felt right. After doing drills and workouts with them, they came up to me and kept motivating me and they said I was doing good. Keep it up you know and that felt right to me.”

Zenzen is the second tight end prospect to commit to NDSU for the 2022 class.