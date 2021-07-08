North Dakota gas average hits $3 a gallon

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – For the first time in more than six years the average price for a gallon of regular gas in North Dakota has hit $3 a gallon.

Prices are on the rise and they likely won’t be letting up anytime soon.

“It looks like they may move upwards of $3.20 to $3.25 a gallon before heading back downward at some point,” Gene LaDoucer with AAA explained.

“I feel like lately it’s gotten a lot worse. I mean, what are we up to now, $3.40 for premium?” said Nathan Wrage of Fargo.

LaDoucer says increased demand and more expensive crude oil are to blame for the higher gas prices.

Crude oil prices recently traded above $76, a level not seen since November of 2014.

“Many who follow the energy industry are predicting $80 a barrel of crude oil. If that were to occur, we’d be looking at gasoline at about $3.25 a gallon,” LaDoucer added.

OPEC Plus’ scheduled meeting for Monday was canceled. The announcement dashed hopes for an agreement to increase production.

“Just the other day, I filled up my suburban and it’s got a 40 gallon tank on it and it cost me over 100 bucks to fill it. It sucks but there’s not much I can do about it, you know, you have to have gas to get to work,” Wrage said.

For most, the higher prices are hard to miss.

“The gas is definitely creeping up everyday that we’ve definitely noticed. Traveling definitely is more expensive that way,” said Dusty Forthun of Minot.

The $3 average is up 14 cents from a month ago and 90 cents from this time last year.

As of Thursday, North Dakota drivers can still get gas for less than $3 at 70 percent of gas stations, according to AAA.

The national average for gas is $3.14.