White Earth man sentenced for child sex abuse

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR/KFGO) – A federal judge has sentenced a White Earth, Minn. man to 17 years in prison for sexually abusing a minor over several months in 2018.

Thirty-three-year-old Evan Oppegard also admitted to sending sexually explicit messages and soliciting the minor through social media.

It happened on the White Earth Reservation.

White Earth police, the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s office and the FBI investigated the case.