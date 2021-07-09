Autopsy doctor testifies at Pendleton murder trial

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR/KNOX) – Testimony continued Friday in the murder trial of Salamah Pendleton, who’s charged in the shooting deaths of Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte and Pendleton’s mother, Lola Moore.

Jurors heard from the doctor who performed autopsies on the victims. Dr. Mark Koponen, a UND forensic pathology professor, said Holte received bullet wounds in his chest and both arms during the shootout in Pendleton’s apartment.

Koponen said Moore was shot in the head above the right ear.

Earlier this week, a BCI agent said the crime scene “looked like a war zone.” He testified that there was blood on the floor and ceiling and an “AK-style weapon” was on the floor of a bedroom.

Friday marked the sixth day of testimony and eighth day of the trial.