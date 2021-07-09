Ellison wants to change ‘trauma’ wording in Chauvin memo

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has asked the judge who handled former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial to rewrite his sentencing order to delete suggestions that child witnesses did not suffer trauma.

Ellison stressed that he’s not seeking any change in Chauvin’s 22 1/2- year sentence.

Ellison is asking Judge Peter Cahill to remove suggestions that four girls who witnessed Floyd’s death and testified at Chauvin’s trial weren’t traumatized by what they saw.

Chauvin was sentenced in June for the May, 2020 murder of George Floyd.