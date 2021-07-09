Teen dies after crash in Walsh County

WALSH COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – A 15-year-old boy from Pisek, North Dakota is dead after a crash Friday afternoon.

The Highway Patrol says a car was on 58th Street Northeast four miles south of Pisek around 4:30 when the driver lost control, went into the ditch, struck a section line approach and rolled. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Officials say the name of the driver will not be released and the crash remains under investigation.