Force’s Tristin Broz And Jack Peart On NHL Draft Radar

Both players were in the top 100 of Dobberprospects.com's final NHL draft ranking of 2021

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Fargo Force’s Tristin Broz and Jack Peart may only be 18 years old but they’ve got the attention of draft experts. The two skaters made DobberProspects.com’s final NHL draft rankings of the year with Broz at number 49 and Peart at 52. Broz led the Force with 19 goals and 32 assists last season while Peart tallied 15 points of his own including three goals, two of which came in the playoffs. Draft expert Tony Ferrari believes both have a good amount of potential.

“Both players bring such a unique element to the game,” Ferrari said. “It really is the modern game the way both of them especially with Tristin. He plays such a creative game where he’s not necessarily this big hulking player like a lot of traditional scouts, gms, and teams would look for. He’s more of this kind of player who’s able to kind of swoop in and take advantage of the opportunities when they arise. And then with Jack, he’s such a unique defensemen because is so mobile, such a good skater that it just kind of boosts all the other elements of his game.”

The draft begins on July 23rd.