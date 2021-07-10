Grand Forks’ Greg Ladouceur Inducted Into ND Tennis Hall Of Fame

The ceremony took place during the Red River Open at Island Park on Saturday afternoon

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Former Grand Forks Central and Red River tennis coach, Greg Ladouceur, was inducted into the the North Dakota Tennis Association Hall of Fame on Saturday afternoon during the Red River Open.

The 30-year vet is the sixth from the city to be enshrined. He has a combined 21 state team championships, helping lead the Roughrider boys and girls squads to two of the longest winning streaks in state history. It’s Ladouceur’s second induction after the ND High School Coaches Association honored him back in 2016. The 2012 national tennis coach of the year is quite humble about it.

“It’s really rewarding to know that somebody like Terry Paukert took the time to nominate me and the committee took the time to select me to be a member, I’m just very honored,” he said. “This doesn’t happen to you everyday. This is going to be something that is in my memory bank for a long long time and I’m just truly honored to be a member of this organization.”

LaDouceur was at the helm of 583 dual and triangular team wins.