North’s Shooters Martin And Van Raden Proud Of How Far They Got

The Fargo North Shooters came up short in nationals over the weekend.

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Earlier this week, a pair of Fargo North Shooters punched their tickets to nationals in Mason Michigan. Both fell short of top 400, which they needed to make to stay alive.

Taylor Martin and Hunter Van Raden shot their best rounds to close things out. Martin went 23 for 25 and van Raden nailed off of his shots but came up one bird short. As a whole, Martin hit 84 of 100 and Van Raden 92 of 100. But it wasn’t enough as the two Spartans made their way back to home to the 701 and are proud of being able to hold their own against the best of the best.

“It was a little disappointing but to think that there was eight perfect 100 scores out of a 100, and we weren’t too far off,” Martin said. “It was just good to be there and hopefully next year we can go there with the team.”

“It was a great experience, super exciting,” Van Raden said. “I wouldn’t change anything on how it went other than maybe the shooting part.”

Van Raden has competed since he was a kid while Martin just picked up the sport four years ago.