Parents of Moorhead Teens Killed in 2015 Crash on I-94 Filing Civil Rights Lawsuit

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The parents of two Moorhead teens killed in a tragic crash on I-94 while heading to a basketball tournament in June 2015, are filing a civil rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Minnesota.

Ray and Kathie Kvalvog’s lawsuit is against the Minnesota State Patrol, Park Christian School, former Park Christian head varsity basketball

coach Josh Lee and former head football coach Tim Kerr.

18-year-old Zachary Kvalvog was driving his father’s pickup with his younger brother, 14-year-old Connor Kvalvog, and two teammates when they crashed near Dalton, Minnesota.

The brothers both died, while the teammates were injured but survived.

Minnesota State Patrol determined that Zachary was trying to pass a semi when it crowded his lane causing him to swerve, overcorrect and roll.

The lawsuit alleges the crash reconstruction report was intentionally misleading and inaccurate.

They allege a patrol sergeant wrote a report to deflect attention from his friends at Park Christian.

A press conference will be held Thursday to provide more details on the suit.

In 2019, the Kvalvogs lost a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Park Christian and Lee.