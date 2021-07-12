Grommesh signs plea agreement, will be sentenced in September

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A Moorhead man facing child pornography charges has signed a plea agreement.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Garrett Grommesh has pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography and 3 counts of possessing child pornography. All other charges will be dropped.

The plea agreement calls for Grommesh to serve 90 days of electronic home monitoring and five years of supervised probation. He would also have to register as a predatory offender and submit to a mental evaluation.

Moorhead police began investigating Grommesh in 2019 after the Minnesota BCA received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Capt. Deric Swenson said the case involved a “significant amount of material” and that more than 100 images of child pornography have been identified.

A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered. Grommesh is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 7.

In 2010, Grommesh and his family were featured on an episode of “Extreme Makeover Home Edition.”