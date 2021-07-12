MATBUS Providing Free Shuttle Service

But for the first time, they are also running a free shuttle service to anyone attending the Trollwood musical 'Cinderella'.

NORTH DAKOTA & MINNESOTA (KVRR) — MATBUS is once again providing free rides to the Downtown Street Fair this week.

But for the first time, they are also running a free shuttle service to anyone attending the Trollwood musical ‘Cinderella’. It will help ease traffic in Bluestem’s parking lot.

The LinkFM shuttles will pick up people at the MATBUS shelter at Azool Hornbacher’s and the Bluestem main entrance. Anyone can park in the Hornbacher’s parking lot. Shuttles will run each night between 7 and around 11:15. Performances begin at 8:30 p.m. “Cinderella” will be on stage July 14-17, July 21-24, and July 28-31.

“It takes a little bit to get used to. We had to put a lot of marketing efforts on hold and we weren’t doing a lot of projects and events like this, so it’s exciting. This is kind of our big introduction back into the community,” MATBUS Marketing Specialist Taaren Haak said.

MATBUS requires everyone to wear a mask while on the shuttles.