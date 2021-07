Class A Boys, Girls Top Class B in Lions All Star-Game

Class A won both games for second straight night

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Class A boys and girls took down Class B in game two of the Lions All-Star series at West Fargo high school.

On the girls side, Shanley’s Mo Hakim dropped 11 in a 66-50 win.

On the boys side, Sheyenne’s Jacksen Moni racked up 19 in a 98-89 win.