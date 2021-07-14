Brandon Metz Excited To Keep Wrestling Motors In Motion At World Team Trials Qualifier

The Bison wrestler will be one of eleven from NDSU on the mats at the FargoDome on Friday

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Brandon Metz will be one of eleven North Dakota State Wrestlers to compete in the World Team Trials Qualifier at the FargoDome on Friday.

Metz, who finished third at Nationals this past April, will be a part of the 130 KG Greco-Roman group. The winner of that, along with the men’s and women’s freestyle, clinch a bid to Senior World Team Trials in September. The West Fargo native is excited for a chance to wrestle when others normally take the summer off.

“As a team, it’s kind of cool because usually after the NCAA tournament in March, you kind of shut down,” Metz said. “You don’t shut down completely but you kind of shut down that competitive edge, balls to the wall. This kind of gives you something to compete for and it’s kind of nice. It gives you something to look forward to, have a goal. You’re not just shutting down until November the next regular season. You’re in the room together, you’re training hard, you’re trying to get better for one specific thing and it’s kind of nice. It brings you closer.”