Lamoureuxs honored with Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Awards

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A big honor for the Lamoureux twins of Grand Forks.

They are now Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award recipients.

Governor Doug Burgum presented the 45th and 46th Rough Rider Awards to Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson during a ceremony at the Ralph Engelstad Arena.

The twins grew up in Grand Forks, played for the University of North Dakota women’s hockey team and live there now. They played a big role on the gold medal-winning 2018 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team. They also won silver medals at the 2010 and 2014 games.

The Lamoureuxs were told they were getting the state’s highest honor last summer but the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic.

“To be considered on par with so many great people that have done such amazing things in their fields, it’s such an honor,” Lamoureux-Morando said.

“When you get to the end of your career and these things have come our way, we’re just really appreciative of the opportunity that we’ve had,” Lamoureux-Davidson said.

Gov. Burgum says the Rough Rider portrait of Monique and Jocelyne will be displayed on the ground level of the Capitol starting Thursday.