Woman accused of vandalizing Jesus statue, driving over gravesites, back in jail

FARGO (KVRR) – A Barnesville woman who was recently accused of vandalizing a statue of Jesus and driving over gravesites at a Fargo cemetery is back in jail.

Fargo Police say 28 year-old Blair Whitten was arrested around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of 4th St. N.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a disturbance and learned that Whitten threatened to kill the victim and burn down their home. Police located Whitten in the area and arrested her for terrorizing.

Earlier this month, city prosecutors charged Whitten with misdemeanor criminal mischief. She’s accused of spray painting the face of a marble statue of Jesus near the entrance to St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Whitten was also arrested in May after she allegedly disrupted the funeral of an ex-boyfriend. Witnesses said she drove over several graves and nearly hit two people during a service at Riverside Cemetery. No one was injured.