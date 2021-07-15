Watch: Fargo police investigating apparent assault downtown

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo police are investigating an apparent assault that was reported by the Old Broadway and allegedly occurred in the early morning hours of July 11.

Police say a video appears to show a male being held on the ground and struck by another male. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the video and working to identify the male who was struck.

Police are asking the victim to contact them so officers can speak to him about the incident.

Police say the victim or anyone who may know the victim is also asked to contact police at 701-241-1405 or call dispatch at 701-451-7660.