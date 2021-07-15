NDSU STEM Camp doesn’t let learning end during summer

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The popular STEM Kids Camp offered by the North Dakota State University College of Engineering returned to campus this summer.

Kids traded in their take home kits from last summer for a face to face learning experience.

The NDSU STEM Camp offers fun, hands-on schooling for students in grades kindergarten to 12th grade and was created to spark kids’ interest in the subjects of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

“The goal rather if you are a Kindergarten or 12th grader is to improve stem confidence. so it’s all about giving them exposure to stem and helping them be confident when they leave,” NDSU College of Engineering Outreach Program Coordinator Lauren Singelmann said.

The classes teach different activities to kids like computer coding and robotics.

“My favorite thing of doing today is making robots move,” Camp student Andrew Dai said.

“I learned how to build robots and how to work and how to read all about science,” Camp student Hazel Rocksted said.

“There’s a code at the top then you make the code then you hit play and then your Legos move or like glows”, Camp student Julia Langomore said.

” Being able to see all of the different ways engineers impact our lives I think is really cool for them,” Singelmann said.

To learn more about this camp, click here.