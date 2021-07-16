Drone helps capture Cass County burglary suspect

FARGO (KVRR) – A burglary suspect is in custody after a drone was used to locate and capture the man in a cornfield near Gardner, N.D.

At around 5:13 a.m. Friday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary report. A homeowner reported seeing a man carrying a box and walking out of a trailer on the homeowner’s property. Prior to deputies arriving, the homeowner confronted the suspect who fled into a cornfield.

Deputies arrived and set up a perimeter around the cornfield. Using a drone, deputies were able to locate and arrest 31-year-old Stephen Patrick Murphy of Moorhead. Murphy was taken to the Cass County Jail.

After Stephen’s arrest, the Sheriff’s Office learned about a second suspect who fled prior to law enforcement arrival. With the assistance of the Traill County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County Deputies were able to locate and interview the suspect in Hillsboro.

A report is being sent to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.