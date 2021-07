Northwest South Sub-State Roundup: Day 1

New York Mills, DGF, TVUH, and Breckenridge all won their first round games and advance

ULEN, MINN (KVRR) – The first round of the Northwest South Sub-State American Legion Baseball tournament kicked off on Friday.

(3) New York Mills defeated (6) Barnesville, 9-0; (2) DGF took down (7) Frazee, 11-1; (4) Twin-Valley-Ulen-Hitterdahl beat (5) Hawley 10-7; (1) Breckenridge came out victorious over (9) Ada, 14-4.