Jake Skarperud Stays Undefeated At Riverwood; Wins ND State Match Play

The Deacons golfer won his third event at the Bismarck golf course in as many trips there

BISMARCK, ND (KVRR) – Shanley Deacons golfer Jake Skarperud won the North Dakota State Match Play tournament on Sunday afternoon. It marked the third time he’s finished on top at Riverwood Golf Course. Previously, winning the ND Spring and Junior Stroke Play tournaments.