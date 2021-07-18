Jamal Dixon On Getting To Play With HS Teammates At UND: “It Just Makes It Feel Like Home”

The Cornerback will have one year of high school left before heading to Grand Forks

MOORHEAD, MINN (KVRR) – If there’s a star on the Moorhead High Football field, chances are folks in UND’s recruiting circle are going to take interest. Recently, athletes haven’t just reciprocated that intrigue, they’ve shown their commitment to the green and white. The latest came over the weekend.

Spuds rising senior Jamal Dixon will be the latest to trade in his orange and black for green and white, making him the ninth D1 recruit from Moorhead since 2017. In all seven games last fall, the Cornerback had fifteen tackles, a sack, and an interception. After the season opener, he had at least of pair of takedowns in every game, including three in the Spuds’ 63-7 win over Alexandria to end the year. He’s excited to continue playing alongside these guys.

“It’s really nice being able to play with Blake, Brady, Trey, all of them boys again and being able to get the opportunity to play with my brother, that’s pretty nice,” Dixon said. “All that made it just feel even more like home especially since it’s not too far away from where I currently live. Just having my former teammates and my brother there, it just makes it feel like home. Going there, getting better and trying to make my best shot at getting on the field as soon as I can.”

Dixon is the 4th Spud from last year’s team to commit to UND.