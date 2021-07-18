Man Faces A Number of Charges After Trying To Flee Traffic Stop Near Casselton

CASS CO., N.D. — A Grafton, North Dakota is man arrested after a high speed chase in Cass County.

A Cass County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over 23-year-old Bronson Moen for speeding around 2 Sunday afternoon near Casselton.

But Moen took off on I-94 and hit speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Stop sticks were used to stop his vehicle but Moen then fled on foot and deputies say he tossed a weapon.

He was eventually arrested and the weapon was recovered.

Moen was arrested on several charges and taken to the Cass County Jail.

He faces the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver – With a Firearm (Felony A)

Felon in Possession of a Firearm (Felony C)

Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle (Felony C)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor A)

False Information to Law Enforcement (Misdemeanor A)

Possession of Heroin (Misdemeanor A)

Possession of a Schedule I, II, or III Substance (Misdemeanor A)

Refusing to Halt (Misdemeanor B)

Driving Under Suspension (Misdemeanor B)

Parole Violation (Arrest Warrant)