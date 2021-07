1,600 Xcel Energy customers are in the dark in Mayville & Portland

MAYVILLE & PORTLAND, N.D. (KVRR) – Sixteen hundred Xcel Energy customers are without power as storms are making their way through the area.

The outages were reported at 1:35 PM and 2:51 PM Monday. Xcel says on its website that crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The company has not given an estimated time power may be restored.