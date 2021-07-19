2021 Navy Week kicks off in the F-M Area

this year's celebration features in-person events with something for everyone.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The U.S. Navy is in town as they fill the Red River Valley with sailors from all over the country for a week long celebration of service.

“For example in Fargo we are going to have from 40 sailors from Boston from Millington TN from the DC area. We come here and we communicate with the public and engage with the community,” Lt. Joshua Kelsey said..

The goal of Navy Week in Fargo is to build and strengthen community relations with the U.S. Navy and the citizens of the F-M area.

“Whole purpose is to increase the awareness and to help educate the public on what they navy does, why we matter why we matter to Fargo Moorhead area and to the state and also to national security,” Lt. Kelsey said.

Different events are lined up for the week such as Little Red Reading Bus in the mornings for kids, the navy band performing and also the Fargo Airshow this weekend.

“We just have that personal interaction. You know we engage and have the discussion that leads to questions about what we do and why we are here. So we can actually communicate that on a personal level,” Lt. Kelsey said.

“Because we know that inland states and cities like Fargo in the Midwest don’t have that day to day interaction with the sailors and so that’s what we want to do we want to bring that awareness back,” Lt. Kelsey said.

Many of Fargo Navy Week’s events are free and open to the public to learn more, click here.