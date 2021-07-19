People share ideas to improve Moorhead during Design Week

Moorhead is reaching out and asking people for their thoughts and opinions on the development of their city

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Monday kicked off Design Week which will be filled with community events for you to share your perspective and ideas on the future of Moorhead.

People were able to learn about the comprehensive plan process, give their draft vision for the city, and express their best ideas on enhancing focused areas of the city.

The festival featured popcorn, lemonade and a water tank contest where the mayor took a dip in the water.

“We are really asking the public why do you love Moorhead, what should we build, what are the hidden gems of the city how so you want to get around where do you want to live how do you want your neighborhood to be so this is really thinking about how the future of the city is going to be like and getting people very excited about the future,” Moorhead City Planner Beth Elliot said.

Tuesday the city of Moorhead will host various workshops and walking tours in different places of the town. To learn more you can visit onward Moorhead’s Facebook page.