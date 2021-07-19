Robbery suspect on the run after holding up Wyndmere bank

WYNDMERE, ND (KFGO/KVRR) — A woman who held-up Lincoln State Bank in Wyndmere, west of Wahpeton is on the run.

The robbery took place around 10:50 a.m. Monday morning.

Richland County Sheriff Gary Ruehl says the woman had a her face covered, demanded money and left in a tan or beige G-M-C or Chevrolet pickup with a topper.

There were two employees in the bank at the time and no customers.

The Sheriff’s office, North Dakota B-C-I and the Highway Patrol responded to the bank along with a Game and Fish Warden who lives in Wyndmere.