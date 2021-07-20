Man Hurt In Fire At House Hosting Daycare in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A two-alarm fire injures one man and displaces a daycare in a house in Moorhead.

Moorhead fire department was called to 710 12th street north at noon.

When the arrived, firefighters encountered smoke and flames in the upper story kitchen, but were able to quickly knock down the fire.

According to department officials the kids in daycare who were downstairs at the time the fire broke out were able to make it out safely unaware of the situation upstairs.

One adult male was taken to the hospital by FM Ambulance after experiencing burns and smoke inhalation.

His current condition is unknown.

The initial damage estimate is $8,000.

The fire remains under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office.