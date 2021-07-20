Moorhead Police arrest suspect in Wyndmere bank robbery

RICHLAND COUNTY, ND (KVRR) — The woman accused of a bank robbery in Wyndmere, North Dakota is under arrest.

Moorhead Police received a tip from a concerned citizen on Monday.

The tipster recognized images of the suspect vehicle.

Moorhead Police located the vehicle and took the suspect into custody.

43 year old Tessa Jaksa from Moorhead was apprehended by Moorhead Police.

Jaksa is being held in the Cass County Jail pending Federal Charges.

The funds stolen during the robbery of the Lincoln State Bank were recovered.

The robbery took place around 10:50 a.m. Monday morning.

Richland County Sheriff Gary Ruehl says the woman had a her face covered, demanded money and left in a tan or beige G-M-C or Chevrolet pickup with a topper.

There were two employees in the bank at the time and no customers.