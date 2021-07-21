Labor activists hold rallies at four senators’ offices to gain support for Pro Act

. We came here to tell you that it's good for all Americans, all working people in this country, union or not."

FARGO, N.D. & MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Community activists are fighting for a change to labor laws in Minnesota and North Dakota.

After receiving support from Minnesota Democratic Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar, community activists are asking North Dakota Republican senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven to join forces and stand with the working people.

“Speaking about basic working conditions, pay, or safety are things workers are illegally retaliated for. The Pro Act would hold employers accountable, especially when they punish, harass or fire workers for attempting to organize in improving working conditions,” North Dakota AFL-CIO President Landis Larson said.

One activist calling for change says the unionization must pass after her experience in the workforce.

“In April I was asking my employer for a greater voice in the workplace, better pay, safer conditions and to be a fair and inclusive workplace for all employees. I was then subject to unexpected meetings with management, unnecessary bureaucracy, was told I was toxic for the workplace and I eventually resigned due to the inappropriate behavior and level of pressure put on me by management,” Activist Shanna Krogh said.

Labor leader say passing the PRO Act would make it not only easier for employees to be heard, but it would mean employers are held accountable.

“Unfortunately scenarios like this as we know are all too common in Minnesota and across the nation. The PRO Act would put a stop to these and other retaliation tactics that have become a barrier to workers who want to exercise their freedom to join together to negotiate a fair return on their work,” Minnesota AFL-CIO Secretary Treasurer, Brad Lehto said.

You can read the PRO Act bill here.