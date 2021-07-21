Tonight’s Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella production cancelled

FARGO, ND (KVRR) — Monday night’s storm is ruining Cinderella’s fairy tale ending this morning.

Fargo public schools officials say the storm damaged a portion of the set for Trollwood’s production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

That means Wednesday night’s performance has been cancelled.

There will be an additional showtime on Sunday, August 1 at 8:30 p.m.

If you’ve already got tickets reserved, you’ve been rescheduled in the same seats for the August 1 performance.

General admission tickets have also been rescheduled for August 1.

The Trollwood Box Office will contact all of tonight’s ticket holders to confirm or reschedule performances.

Ticket holders may also call the Box Office directly at 218-477-6502 to reschedule.