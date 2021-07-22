Celebrate Liberian Independence Day in Fargo on Friday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – United Liberian Association of North Dakota is calling on people to join them in celebrating Liberian Independence Day.

It is celebrated on July 26th, but leaders of the association will be celebrating the 174th observance Friday at 21 18th Street South in Fargo. The Celebration begin at 5:00 PM.

People are welcome to join in learning Liberian culture and even get the chance to try authentic Liberian dishes.

“My concern is to promote diversity within the state of North Dakota and Moorhead Minnesota. We all enjoy life in this place and our intention is to bring the citizens of this place and our people together so that we can get a better living relationship,” Liberian Association President Ebenezer Say said.

United Liberian Association will also host a sports day event, Saturday morning at 10 at the Scheels Soccer Complex.