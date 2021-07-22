Healthcare workers needed across North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota continues to see a shortage of employees across the state, and the healthcare industry is no exception.

In fact, a workforce center manager with Job Service North Dakota says healthcare is at the top of the list.

As part of the #JobUpND campaign, Fargo and Grand Forks’ Job Service centers are hosting industry-specific job fairs each week.

Some healthcare employers around Fargo say it’s been challenging recruiting employees.

“Not all the jobs in the healthcare industry are specially-skilled. I mean, there’s a lot of support positions, environmental services, clerical backgrounds, food service, things like that, and all of those positions in the healthcare industry need to be filled,” said Carey Fry with Job Service North Dakota in Fargo.

Roughly 800 healthcare jobs are available in the Fargo area, according to Job Service.