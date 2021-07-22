LIVE: Fargo AirSho Expecting Record Crowds

Pilots Are Already In The Air Practicing Ahead Of This Weekend's Fargo AirSho

You’ll be able to see planes flying around town already in anticipation of this weekend’s Fargo AirSho.

Some of the features acts are already in town, including a B-25 bomber and the Navy Blue Angels.

The show is on Saturday and Sunday, but pilots are practicing and preparing in the skies for the next two days.

The Airsho normally attracts more than 30,000 fans in a weekend.

But after a year where COVD kept many people home, organizers are expecting record crowds.

Military laison for the Fargo AirSho Mike “Dupy” Dupree says, “Everybody is anxious to be outside doing stuff. Our timing for the Airsho was great. The weather’s cooperating. We’ve got great shows and teams showing up so we’re thinking we’re gonna be overwhelmed with record crowds this year. It’s gonna be good.”

Click here for more information on the Fargo AirSho, including how to get tickets.