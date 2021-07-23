Fargo native prepares to take flight for Airsho

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — You may have seen or even heard the Blue Angels practicing for the airshow this weekend.

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, the Blue Angels are getting ready for a one-of-a-kind show.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to be back here in my hometown of Fargo, North Dakota,” Blue Angels Commander Brian Kesselring said.

Kesselring says being a part of the Blue Angels is a childhood dream come true.

“It is such a surreal experience and to be here back in my hometown to present the Blue Angels and the Navy and Marine Corp team here this weekend is something that I have to pinch myself that I am able to do that,” said Kesselring.

A few changes coming to this year’s show are bigger, bolder and bluer aircraft.

“We’re debuting two new aircraft both the F18 super hornet and the aircraft for the Marine Corps, the C130J Super Hercules which we commonly call Fat Albert. They both look great there, a little bit bigger, they all got more power and modern updates. It’s very safe, effective and hopefully very entertaining show for everybody here in the Fargo-Moorhead area,” Kesselring said.

People looking to catch a glimpse of the Blue Angels in action may see some new and old tricks.

“What you’ll see is some of the Blue Angel maneuvers that have historically been there. We brought back a couple maneuvers that we used to do in different

aircraft which is kind of cool. What you’ll see is a new twist on most of the maneuvers. You’ll get a chance to see some of the fantastic turn performance, the increased thrust and bigger engines we have and I think that’s going to make for a fantastic show,” added Kesselring

Kesselring says not only does he hope people will enjoy the show this weekend, but he hopes it may even leave a lasting impression to some.

“Maybe just maybe I might have that influence or be part of an influence on a young kid like myself in somebody’s little son or daughter might be influenced in that way by something that I might be a part of is pretty cool and it’s something that there’s an absolute privilege to be part of,” said Kesselring.

The Blue Angel performances will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday and Sunday at Hector International Airport.