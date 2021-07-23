Sections of Highway 32 in MN closed due to pipeline protest

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – Ongoing protests over the Enbridge Energy Pipeline project in northwestern Minnesota have prompted the state patrol and DOT to close a section of highway.

The eight-mile stretch of State Highway 32 between Thief River Falls and St. Hilaire will remain closed until further notice.

The agencies say the highway has become extremely congested with protestors, campsites and cars.

People will be allowed to leave the site and residents will be given access to their homes and property.

Pennington County Road 17 will be used as a detour.