Zebra mussels confirmed in three west-central Minnesota lakes

A DNR conservation officer found other mussels in a sandy shallow area of another lake.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Department of Natural Resources has confirmed zebra mussels in Clitherall Lake in Otter Tail County, Eagle Lake near Frazee and Turtle Lake near Lake Park.

DNR invasive species specialists followed up on a report from a lake property owner and an angler who found zebra mussels in two of the lakes.

People should contact a DNR aquatic invasive species specialist if they think they have found zebra mussels or any other invasive species.