Brent Johnson Excited To Hit The Ice In Grand Forks

The incoming freshman played in USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede last year

GRAND FORKS, ND (KVRR) – He’s a soon-to-be-freshman but the spotlight was fully on UND defenesmen Brent Johnson on Saturday. The 18-year old was taken in the 3rd round of the NHL draft with family and friends by his side.

The Washington Capitals used the 80th overall pick to take the standout out of Frisco, Texas; the first ever from the Lone Star state to join the Fighting Hawks. The All-USHL Second Team honoree notched 32 points in 47 games last year for the Sioux Falls Stampede, leading all defensemen in that category, along with eleven goals and 21 assists. Johnson becomes the 6th in program history drafted by Washington. Shane Gersich was the last in 2014.

“Thanks to the staff here for helping me put this together, allowing me to have such a special day so thank you to everybody who helped out and it was just an unreal experience to see the building that I’m going to be playing in for the next four years,” Johnson said. “I can’t wait to get started.”

“He’s a very very smart player,” head coach Brad Berry said. “When you talk about smart players, you always want those players that anticipate and know the next play. Even before the puck is on his tape, he knows where it’s going and you love to have those players in your lineup.”

Jackson Blake and Nate Benoit were also taken but both won’t join UND this year.