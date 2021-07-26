Sheyenne Boys Take Top Three Spots In Latest FM Junior Tour

Head coach Dan Wolf chalks up the success to dedication beyond the spring season

WEST FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Back in the spring, Sheyenne Boy’s Golf won their first state tournament in program history. If you thought the squad would be taking a well-deserved break, think again.

A Trio of Mustangs took home the top three spots in FM Junior Tour at Fargo Country Club. Andrew Wilhelm finished atop the leaderboard with a 79 following by Nate Peyerl at two strokes behind him and Chase Swenson shot at 84 for Sheyenne, who’s had some of their guys finish towards the top. Just last month, Peyerl finished in a tie for first at the last leg of the Western Nodak Tour; an event Wilhelm finished tied for 5th in. Head coach Dan Wolf is impressed with their drives to keep playing past the spring.

“I think it says a tremendous amount for Andrew as an individual and just kind of the work ethic he has,” Wolf said. “I think it’s also how much he loves the game. This is his game. I know he did other sports earlier but this is the one he’s gravitated towards. I think he’s willing to work at it to make the most out of it that he possibly can. It also gives them added practice rounds for courses that we play throughout our regular season.”